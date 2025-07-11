Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Workers in Chhattisgarh

A borewell drilling truck accident in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district resulted in five deaths and four injuries. The vehicle fell into a ravine near Chata village. Two victims died in the hospital, while four injured individuals are receiving treatment. Authorities are working to identify the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 11-07-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 16:05 IST
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Workers in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, five workers lost their lives while four others sustained injuries after a borewell drilling truck they were traveling in plummeted into a small ravine in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Friday.

According to police reports, the accident transpired in the early hours near Chata village, within the jurisdiction of the Kukdur police station. The truck had been on route from neighboring Madhya Pradesh when it overturned, carrying nine individuals aboard.

Three individuals died instantly, while two more succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, while the four injured victims are receiving medical treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025