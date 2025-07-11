Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Workers in Chhattisgarh
A borewell drilling truck accident in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district resulted in five deaths and four injuries. The vehicle fell into a ravine near Chata village. Two victims died in the hospital, while four injured individuals are receiving treatment. Authorities are working to identify the deceased.
In a tragic incident, five workers lost their lives while four others sustained injuries after a borewell drilling truck they were traveling in plummeted into a small ravine in Chhattisgarh's Kabirdham district on Friday.
According to police reports, the accident transpired in the early hours near Chata village, within the jurisdiction of the Kukdur police station. The truck had been on route from neighboring Madhya Pradesh when it overturned, carrying nine individuals aboard.
Three individuals died instantly, while two more succumbed to their injuries at a hospital. Efforts are underway to identify the deceased, while the four injured victims are receiving medical treatment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
