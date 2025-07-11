Left Menu

Reviving the Lifeline: Restoration of Budhi Rapti River

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun restoring the Budhi Rapti river in Shravasti district as part of a broader mission to revive extinct rivers under the MGNREGA scheme. The initiative involves public participation and aims to improve water flow, address water scarcity, and enhance agricultural sustainability in surrounding villages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 17:06 IST
Reviving the Lifeline: Restoration of Budhi Rapti River
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a restoration project for the Budhi Rapti river in Shravasti district, aiming to revive its natural flow and ecological balance. This initiative is part of a broader state effort to restore vanishing rivers.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, the project will involve public participation to clear blocked stretches and improve the river's flow. Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated the goal is to address water scarcity and restore environmental equilibrium.

After the monsoon season, large-scale desilting and flow restoration activities will be conducted. The Budhi Rapti river, spanning 67.03 kilometers, has approximately 16.91 kilometers of obstructed flow. Officials anticipate significantly enhancing water supply for irrigation, benefiting 54 villages and supporting sustainable agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025