Reviving the Lifeline: Restoration of Budhi Rapti River

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a restoration project for the Budhi Rapti river in Shravasti district, aiming to revive its natural flow and ecological balance. This initiative is part of a broader state effort to restore vanishing rivers.

Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, the project will involve public participation to clear blocked stretches and improve the river's flow. Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated the goal is to address water scarcity and restore environmental equilibrium.

After the monsoon season, large-scale desilting and flow restoration activities will be conducted. The Budhi Rapti river, spanning 67.03 kilometers, has approximately 16.91 kilometers of obstructed flow. Officials anticipate significantly enhancing water supply for irrigation, benefiting 54 villages and supporting sustainable agriculture.

