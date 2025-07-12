IAEA Hails China’s Progress in Nuclear Safety and AI Integration

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has commended China’s significant advancements in nuclear safety regulation, particularly its innovative application of artificial intelligence (AI) and digital technologies to improve decision-making, oversight, and regulatory efficiency. The praise came at the conclusion of a 12-day Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission to China on 11 July 2025, during which an international expert team assessed the country’s entire nuclear regulatory infrastructure.

The IRRS mission, conducted at China’s request, was hosted by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, home to the National Nuclear Safety Administration (NNSA), the national body overseeing nuclear safety in the country. The peer review—part of a broader IAEA initiative to enhance global nuclear safety—covered all aspects of nuclear, radiation, and medical exposure regulation, including emergency preparedness and public health interfaces.

Rapid Growth and Regulatory Response

China’s nuclear energy programme has seen exponential growth over the past decade. The country currently operates 59 nuclear power units, supplying about 5% of its electricity—making it the world’s second-largest operating nuclear fleet after the United States. An additional 32 reactors are under construction, and 21 more are in the planning stages.

Back in 2016, when China last hosted an IRRS follow-up mission, it operated just 32 reactors. The current review reflects not only a surge in reactor units but also a parallel effort to build regulatory capabilities to match the expanding sector.

Mark Foy, IRRS Team Leader and former Chief Executive of the UK’s Office for Nuclear Regulation, praised China’s advances:

“Over the past decade, China has made impressive headway in establishing a capable and independent regulatory body and promoting a healthy nuclear safety culture. Its use of digital tools and AI is exemplary.”

Broad Scope of Review

The IRRS team, composed of 24 members from 17 IAEA member states, reviewed China’s entire regulatory landscape, including:

Governmental responsibilities and regulatory functions

Licensing, inspection, and enforcement processes

Development and application of regulations and guidance

Emergency preparedness and response mechanisms

Oversight of nuclear power plants, research reactors, fuel cycle and waste facilities

Transport of radioactive materials and decommissioning

Radiation protection in occupational, medical, and public settings

Interfaces with nuclear security and global standards

The team also evaluated two emerging policy challenges:

Human resource constraints due to rapid nuclear expansion Impact of AI and digitalization on regulation

Notable Strengths and Good Practices

The expert team identified several best practices worthy of global emulation:

AI-Powered Oversight: The NNSA’s use of AI-driven tools has enhanced regulatory workflows, optimized inspection protocols, and facilitated knowledge management.

Stakeholder Engagement: High-level forums with industry leaders allow the NNSA to maintain shared safety priorities, promoting transparency and unified safety culture across operators.

Openness to International Review: China’s voluntary invitation for this full-scope review underscores a strong commitment to global cooperation and continuous improvement.

Areas for Further Strengthening

Despite the commendable progress, the mission identified key areas for improvement:

Emergency Preparedness: Need for clearer documentation of protection strategies during nuclear or radiological emergencies.

Inspection Protocols: Development of a more systematic and documented process for inspection planning.

Safety Culture Oversight: Establishment of a nationwide oversight programme to continuously assess and improve safety culture.

Alignment with IAEA Standards: More robust internal processes are needed to update domestic rules and standards in sync with the latest IAEA safety guidelines.

The final IRRS mission report will be submitted to the Chinese government within three months, and authorities have expressed their intention to make it publicly available. A follow-up IRRS mission may be considered in the future.

National and International Collaboration

During the mission, the review team met with senior officials from:

China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) – responsible for national nuclear policy

National Health Commission (NHC) – ensuring health protection from radiation

China National Energy Authority (NEA) – overseeing energy strategy and development

Regulatory oversight was also observed in diverse facilities:

Nuclear power plant and research reactor

Fuel cycle and radioactive waste management facilities

Radiation sources facility and transport facility

Hospital using medical radiation technology

Official Endorsements and Future Commitments

Karine Herviou, Deputy Director General and Head of the IAEA Department of Nuclear Safety and Security, praised China’s openness:

“China has demonstrated a commendable commitment to continuous safety improvement. Its strong political and financial support for nuclear safety should serve as a model globally.”

Baotong Dong, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment and NNSA Administrator, echoed these sentiments:

“China’s regulatory system aligns with international norms while adapting to national realities. We will continue modernizing our nuclear safety framework and contributing to global nuclear governance.”

He added that China is committed to a “virtuous cycle of high-level nuclear safety and high-quality development.”

IAEA Safety Standards: A Global Benchmark

The mission followed IAEA’s established safety standards, which represent a global consensus on best practices for protecting people and the environment from radiation. These standards serve as a foundation for both developed and developing nations seeking to maintain rigorous safety controls.

Conclusion: A Model for Emerging Nuclear Nations

China’s proactive embrace of digital transformation, commitment to international peer review, and efforts to build institutional capacity underscore its aspiration to be a leader in safe and sustainable nuclear development.

As more countries consider nuclear energy to meet climate and energy goals, China’s experience provides critical lessons: regulatory infrastructure must scale with industry growth, embrace new technologies, and remain grounded in international collaboration.