Wildfires Blanket Upper Midwest in Unhealthy Smoke

Unhealthy air from Canadian wildfires disrupted plans across the Upper Midwest on Saturday, casting a smoky pall over outdoor attractions from lakes to trails. The northern US region experienced diminished air quality just as the public seeks to embrace summer activities.

The Environmental Protection Agency marked much of Minnesota and segments of Montana, North Dakota, and Wisconsin as 'unhealthy' on its air quality index. Notably, North Dakota, home to Theodore Roosevelt National Park, reported 'very unhealthy' levels, ranking among the worst in the nation.

Minnesota resort owner Al Chirpich humorously noted the smoke's effect, observing empty lakes usually bustling with boats. Meanwhile, meteorologist Jennifer Ritterling from the National Weather Service indicated that compromising air conditions are expected through the weekend, advising against outdoor exposure and recommending air purifiers indoors.

