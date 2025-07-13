Smuggling Sting: Gharial Rescue in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant wildlife protection effort, three individuals were arrested for allegedly smuggling critically endangered gharials and turtles in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Responding to intelligence, police and forest departments executed a coordinated raid in Joura town on Saturday. They successfully intercepted and seized 30 gharial hatchlings and three turtles from the suspects.

Vinod Upadhyay, deputy ranger of the forest department, stated the reptiles, concealed in 'pan masala' tins, were captured from the Chambal River. Assisted by police, the operation concluded with the arrest under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)