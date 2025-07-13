Left Menu

Smuggling Sting: Gharial Rescue in Madhya Pradesh

Three persons were arrested for allegedly smuggling critically endangered gharials and turtles in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh. Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a joint operation to seize 30 gharial hatchlings and three turtles. The accused, caught with the reptiles in a white vehicle, faces charges under wildlife protection law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:18 IST
Smuggling Sting: Gharial Rescue in Madhya Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant wildlife protection effort, three individuals were arrested for allegedly smuggling critically endangered gharials and turtles in Morena district, Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed on Sunday.

Responding to intelligence, police and forest departments executed a coordinated raid in Joura town on Saturday. They successfully intercepted and seized 30 gharial hatchlings and three turtles from the suspects.

Vinod Upadhyay, deputy ranger of the forest department, stated the reptiles, concealed in 'pan masala' tins, were captured from the Chambal River. Assisted by police, the operation concluded with the arrest under the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adolescent Mental Health in LAC: Hidden Costs, Lost Futures, Urgent Action Needed

Uneven Harvests: Market Failures in Maize and Banana Sectors Undermine Food Security

How Much Does Your Father’s Income Matter? A Global Look at Intergenerational Mobility

Nigerian Households Struggle as Conflict and Floods Deepen Economic Vulnerability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025