Tragic Drainfall: Painter's Life Lost in Lucknow Waters

Suresh Lodhi, a 45-year-old painter, drowned after falling into a concealed broken drain amid heavy rains in Lucknow. His body was found a kilometer away by disaster relief teams. Local authorities are contemplating infrastructure improvements to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-07-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 15:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic recovery of a 45-year-old painter's body from a waterlogged drain in Lucknow has sparked concerns about infrastructure safety during heavy rains. Suresh Lodhi went missing after slipping into a broken drain in Mallahi Tola-1 ward, concealed by knee-deep water.

Following a day-long search, the State Disaster Relief Force and Lucknow Municipal Corporation teams discovered his body nearly 1.5 kilometers from where he fell. The incident unfolded amid Saturday's relentless downpour, highlighting the severity of waterlogging in low-lying regions.

Local corporator CB Singh criticized the outdated drainage system and advocated for constructing a parallel drain to reduce pressure on existing ones, aiming to avert future casualties.

