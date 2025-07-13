EU Calls on China for Climate Leadership

The European Union is urging China to step up its leadership on climate action. This request was conveyed by the bloc's climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, during his recent visit to Beijing. In an exclusive interview with Reuters, he emphasized the critical need for China to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and gradually eliminate its dependency on coal.

Hoekstra's trip coincided with the sixth high-level dialogue on environment and climate, where global climate priorities were a topic of discussion. The EU is keen on reinforcing international cooperation and ensuring that major players like China are at the forefront of tackling climate change.

As the world looks to curb environmental impacts, the spotlight is on China to assume a leadership role, alongside other nations, in driving forward commitments to a more sustainable economy. The EU views China's actions as pivotal in the global fight against environmental challenges.

