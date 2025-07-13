India's Stellar Vision: Astronaut Shukla's Journey from ISS

In a proud moment for India, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla wrapped up his 18-day mission aboard the International Space Station, describing the nation as ambitious, fearless, confident, and full of pride. Echoing Rakesh Sharma's renowned sentiment from 1984, Shukla emphasized the beauty of India from space.

Speaking at the Axiom-4 mission's farewell ceremony on the ISS, Shukla reflected on his journey, expressing gratitude and highlighting the mission's scientific accomplishments. Alongside commander Peggy Whitson and specialists Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Tibor Kapu, Shukla embarked on the mission from Florida on June 25.

He acknowledged Isro, Axiom Space, Nasa, and SpaceX for their support, and emphasized the unity needed to achieve space exploration goals. The mission is set to conclude with a splashdown off California's coast, marking a promising future for India's space endeavors.