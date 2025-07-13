Karnataka CM Requests Postponement of Sigandur Bridge Inauguration

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to delay the inauguration of the Sigandur Bridge, scheduled for July 14, due to a scheduling conflict. In a letter, Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment over not being consulted beforehand.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that he has prior commitments in Vijayapura district on the same day, emphasizing the importance of coordination between state and central governments for such significant programs. He requested a postponement and the provision of alternative dates for the ceremony.

The bridge, poised to be India's second-longest, spans 2.44 km at a cost of Rs 473 crore. Local representatives, including Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna, reported not receiving invitations, adding to the criticism of the event's organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)