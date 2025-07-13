Left Menu

Karnataka CM Requests Postponement of Sigandur Bridge Inauguration

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has requested Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to postpone the inauguration of Sigandur Bridge and related events due to a scheduling conflict. Siddaramaiah was not informed in advance and emphasized the need for better coordination between state and central governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 21:27 IST
Karnataka CM Requests Postponement of Sigandur Bridge Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, has urged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to delay the inauguration of the Sigandur Bridge, scheduled for July 14, due to a scheduling conflict. In a letter, Siddaramaiah expressed disappointment over not being consulted beforehand.

Siddaramaiah highlighted that he has prior commitments in Vijayapura district on the same day, emphasizing the importance of coordination between state and central governments for such significant programs. He requested a postponement and the provision of alternative dates for the ceremony.

The bridge, poised to be India's second-longest, spans 2.44 km at a cost of Rs 473 crore. Local representatives, including Congress MLA Belur Gopalakrishna, reported not receiving invitations, adding to the criticism of the event's organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Cockpit Confusion: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

International Diplomatic Drama: Cocaine Plane Controversy

 Global
3
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

 Colombia
4
Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

Unraveling Tragedy: The Air India Crash That Claimed 260 Lives

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances transport efficiency and on-time delivery in global supply chains

New assistive tech merges AI and mobility to empower visually impaired users

AI may need to disobey humans to be truly trustworthy

Hyper-personalized Gen AI ads trigger curiosity, concern among Indian Gen Z

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025