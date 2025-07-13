Left Menu

Swift Response Averts Tragedy in Mumbai High-Rise Blaze

A fire broke out in the electric duct of a 19-storey building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area. Authorities quickly extinguished the blaze with no injuries reported. The fire, confined to electric wiring, was controlled after a two-hour operation, ensuring the safety of all residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-07-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 23:26 IST
A fire broke out in a 19-storey building in Mumbai's Kanjurmarg area on Sunday, fully engulfing the electric wiring and installations. Officials confirmed that the blaze was successfully extinguished with no injuries reported.

The fire erupted in the electric duct of the NG Royal Park building on R Deshmukh Road at around 11.40 am. The Mumbai Fire Brigade neutralized the situation after a two-hour battle, declaring the flames under control by 1.30 pm.

A full emergency response was mobilized, including three fire engines, a fire tender, jumbo tankers, a breathing apparatus van, and a hydraulic platform. Some residents, initially stranded on the terrace, were later rescued via the staircase, ensuring no casualties.

