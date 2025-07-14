Left Menu

Ravaging Floods: Texas Wrestles with Killer Waters and Evacuations

Heavy rains in Texas halted searches for flood victims along the Guadalupe River. Homes were damaged and evacuations ordered as residents braced for more flash floods. Challenges persist in areas like Kerr County where warning systems are questioned. Hundreds remained missing with rescues underway.

Updated: 14-07-2025 05:50 IST
  United States

In Texas, relentless rains over the weekend temporarily suspended rescue operations for flood victims along the Guadalupe River, as authorities continued to grapple with a disaster still unfolding across multiple counties. With homes inundated and roads rendered impassable, residents found themselves bracing for yet another round of storms.

Kerr County remains a focal point of concern, with more than 160 people reported missing. Critics have scrutinized local officials for what some allege as inadequate preemptive warnings about the looming danger. Meanwhile, statewide rescue efforts are in full swing, with teams like Texas Task Force 1 tirelessly evacuating people from perilous flood-prone regions.

Neighboring counties, including San Saba, witness similar devastation. About 100 homes sustained damage, while the local civic center evolved into a hub of relief and refuge. As communities congregate in recovery and rescue mode, the breadth of damage reiterates the pressing need for robust flood management and alert systems across vulnerable Texan geographies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

