Powerful Earthquake Shakes Tanimbar Islands

The Tanimbar Islands in Indonesia were jolted by a significant earthquake on Monday, measured at a magnitude of 6.8. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) provided information about the seismic event.

According to GFZ, the earthquake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and causing concern among residents and authorities.

This seismic activity highlights the need for ongoing preparedness and monitoring in the earthquake-prone area, where natural disasters pose a constant threat.