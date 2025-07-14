Powerful Earthquake Shakes Tanimbar Islands
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Tanimbar Islands in Indonesia on Monday. The German Research Centre for Geosciences reported the quake had a depth of 10 kilometers.
The Tanimbar Islands in Indonesia were jolted by a significant earthquake on Monday, measured at a magnitude of 6.8. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) provided information about the seismic event.
According to GFZ, the earthquake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and causing concern among residents and authorities.
This seismic activity highlights the need for ongoing preparedness and monitoring in the earthquake-prone area, where natural disasters pose a constant threat.
