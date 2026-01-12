Japan's Bold Dive: Mining the Depths for Rare Earth Independence

In a strategic push to reduce reliance on Chinese rare earths, a Japanese mining vessel has set sail on a pioneering mission. The ship departed Monday for a remote coral atoll in an effort to extract rare-earth elements from the seafloor near Minamitori Island.

This initiative marks the first continuous effort to retrieve rare-earth seabed sludge from a depth of 6 kilometers, a venture seen as crucial in light of China's tightening controls on these vital minerals. Japan's endeavor reflects a broader strategic objective to establish a secure domestic supply chain.

While Japan has been diversifying its rare earth sourcing since a 2010 diplomatic row with China, the Minamitori Island project represents a key domestic focus. Analysts warn, however, that the path to rare earth independence will be challenging, with China still a predominant supplier for key materials.

