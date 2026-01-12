Left Menu

Japan's Bold Dive: Mining the Depths for Rare Earth Independence

A Japanese ship embarks on a mission to mine rare earths from seabed mud near Minamitori Island, reducing Japan's reliance on China. This strategic move comes amid China's tightening export controls on these critical minerals. Japan aims to build a domestic supply chain to secure essential industrial materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 05:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 05:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic push to reduce reliance on Chinese rare earths, a Japanese mining vessel has set sail on a pioneering mission. The ship departed Monday for a remote coral atoll in an effort to extract rare-earth elements from the seafloor near Minamitori Island.

This initiative marks the first continuous effort to retrieve rare-earth seabed sludge from a depth of 6 kilometers, a venture seen as crucial in light of China's tightening controls on these vital minerals. Japan's endeavor reflects a broader strategic objective to establish a secure domestic supply chain.

While Japan has been diversifying its rare earth sourcing since a 2010 diplomatic row with China, the Minamitori Island project represents a key domestic focus. Analysts warn, however, that the path to rare earth independence will be challenging, with China still a predominant supplier for key materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

