Monsoon Fury: Himachal Pradesh Grapples with Fatalities and Destruction

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under the impact of relentless monsoon rains that have claimed four more lives in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 57 since the season began. The state's Met office has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy to very heavy rains expected on Tuesday in three districts.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reports that two individuals drowned in Kullu and Kangra, one perished due to a snake bite in Bilapsur, and another died from a fall. Heavy rains loom over the isolated areas of Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur, with a yellow alert also in place for several districts until Friday.

The monsoon has incurred over Rs 786 crore in losses for the state, hindering transportation with 192 roads shut and disrupting essential services, including water and power supply. In the face of 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 landslides, authorities continue operations to locate missing persons after severe weather events struck Mandi.

(With inputs from agencies.)