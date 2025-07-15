Discovery of Cnemaspis Brahmaputra: Assam's Latest Biodiversity Find

A groundbreaking discovery has been made in Assam with the identification of a new species of day gecko. Found on the banks of the Brahmaputra River, this marks a significant addition to the region's already diverse ecosystem.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the discovery, naming the species Cnemaspis Brahmaputra. This is only the second time a gecko of this kind has been recorded in the Northeast, highlighting the unique biodiversity of the area.

Researchers involved in this discovery have been lauded by Sarma, who emphasized the importance of such findings in appreciating and protecting Assam's natural heritage.

