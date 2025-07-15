Left Menu

Discovery of Cnemaspis Brahmaputra: Assam's Latest Biodiversity Find

A new species of day gecko, named Cnemaspis Brahmaputra, has been discovered on the banks of the Brahmaputra River in Assam. Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, this marks the second such discovery in Northeast India, further enriching the region's biodiversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 15-07-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 12:24 IST
Discovery of Cnemaspis Brahmaputra: Assam's Latest Biodiversity Find
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A groundbreaking discovery has been made in Assam with the identification of a new species of day gecko. Found on the banks of the Brahmaputra River, this marks a significant addition to the region's already diverse ecosystem.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the discovery, naming the species Cnemaspis Brahmaputra. This is only the second time a gecko of this kind has been recorded in the Northeast, highlighting the unique biodiversity of the area.

Researchers involved in this discovery have been lauded by Sarma, who emphasized the importance of such findings in appreciating and protecting Assam's natural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025