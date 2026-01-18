Mystery at the Pond: Tragic Discovery Raises Questions
Three members of a family were found dead in a pond near Thazhekkattupadi, raising questions about the circumstances. The victims, Sainaba and her two children, frequently visited the pond to wash clothes. Police initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the unnatural deaths.
In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman and her two children were found dead in a pond near Thazhekkattupadi on Sunday. The victims, identified as Sainaba, 45, her son Muhammad Ashique, 22, and daughter Fasila Fathima, 18, were residents of Parappur.
The family reportedly went to the pond in the afternoon to wash clothes, a routine they followed regularly. Around 4 pm, the floating body of one of the victims was noticed by a local resident, prompting a search that led to the grim discovery of two more bodies.
Police have launched an investigation, registering a case of unnatural death. They assured a detailed probe to determine the circumstances surrounding the tragic events. The bodies will undergo post-mortem examinations before being handed over to their relatives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
