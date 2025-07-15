Tesla rolls into India with 1st showroom in Mumbai; Maharashtra aims to drive its onward journey

As US-based electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla made its long-awaited debut in India by opening its first showroom in Mumbai on Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked the Elon Musk-led firm to consider the state as a partner in its journey.

Speaking at the inauguration of the company's first 'Experience Centre' in India at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Fadnavis noted Maharashtra wishes to see Tesla establish its research and development and manufacturing facilities in the country.

''We wish to see research and development and manufacturing being done in India. I am sure Tesla will think about it at an appropriate stage,'' the CM said.

''Consider Maharashtra as a partner in your journey,'' he added.

The CM called Tesla's decision to open its first centre in Mumbai a statement of confidence in the metropolis and also Maharashtra.

''The inauguration of the Tesla Experience Centre is a statement that Tesla has arrived in the right city and in the right state - that is Mumbai and Maharashtra,'' he said.

He said Mumbai is not just as the financial, commercial and entertainment capital of India, but also an entrepreneurial hub.

''Mumbai stands for innovation and sustainability,'' Fadnavis said.

The CM said Tesla is more than an automotive company.

''Tesla is not just a car company, it is all about design, innovation and sustainability, that is why it is loved globally,'' he said.

Sharing a personal memory, Fadnavis said when he was in the US in 2015, he had his first ride in a Tesla vehicle.

''I thought then that we should have such mobility in India. It has taken almost 10 years, but we are very happy that you are finally here,'' he said.

The CM expressed confidence that India will become a major market for Tesla.

''People in India are eagerly waiting for Tesla. I am sure you will find one of your best markets here once you start deliveries,'' he said.

Highlighting the state's readiness to support electric vehicle growth, Fadnavis said Maharashtra has a robust market for electric mobility.

''We are also a manufacturing hub. Our policies for charging infrastructure, vehicle promotion, and incentives for manufacturing are among the best. This is a good beginning and has the potential to transform the market,'' he said.

As per industry experts, the Austin-headquartered company has already shipped in first set of cars, apparently Model Y rear-wheel drive SUVs, from its China plant.

Last month, Tesla India took on lease 24,565 square feet warehousing space in Lodha Logistics Park in Mumbai for a period of five years.

In June, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said the EV maker is not interested in manufacturing cars in India, but keen on establishing showrooms in the country.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray welcomed the opening of the first Tesla showroom in Mumbai and added this could have happened way back in 2021, when his party was heading the government in Maharashtra, if the Centre had sorted out the import duties issue.

''It's a good thing that an electric car showroom has been opened in Mumbai. If the central government had not debated over custom duties (on imported cars) and other things, then this Tesla (showroom) would have come in 2021 itself,'' he said.

As the then-Environment Minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Thackeray had released the new EV policy of the state in 2021.

''I am happy this showroom has come up in Mumbai. We had formulated the EV policy (during MVA government) which got maximum support in Maharashtra. I also remember someone or Gadkari ji (Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari) had said Tesla should manufacture here,'' the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader maintained.

Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant said the opening of the first Tesla showroom in Mumbai was an apt reply to critics of the BJP-led Mahayuti government who have been raising questions over its industrial policy.

''We have given answer through our work to those who were raising questions on us. We have proved that the Mahayuti government is promoting industries and entrepreneurs in the state,'' Samant added.

