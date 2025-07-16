Left Menu

Innovating Future Skyscrapers: Insights from ACCE(I)'s National Conference

The ACCE(I) Hyderabad Centre hosted a national conference on 'Next-Gen Highrise Buildings', exploring advancements in composite and steel structures. Featuring industry leaders and experts, the event focused on sustainable urban development, smart building technologies, and the future of civil engineering. Nearly 800 professionals attended, discussing innovations and challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:40 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) [ACCE(I)], Hyderabad Centre, inaugurated its national conference, spotlighting 'Next-Gen Highrise Buildings' at ESCI Campus in Gachibowli. The two-day event emphasized advancements in composite and steel structures for sustainable urban development, tailored to meet the needs of a rapidly urbanizing world.

Shri D. Sridhar Babu, Telangana's Minister for IT, Electronics & Industries, inaugurated the conference, urging innovation in infrastructure. Industry stalwarts, including Mr. Rajkumar Kacharla of ACCE(I), echoed this imperative, underlining the role of modern materials in highrise construction amidst rapid urban growth and evolving urban landscapes.

The conference boasted engaging keynote speeches, technical sessions, and dynamic panel discussions, focusing on smart building solutions and the latest construction technologies. Attendees included civil engineers, architects, and urban planners. The event became a crucial platform for collaboration, exploring best practices in sustainable design and next-gen materials.

