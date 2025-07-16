Left Menu

Tripura's Recruitment Drive: A Surge in Employment and Infrastructure

The BJP-led government in Tripura, over the past seven years, has recruited 19,742 employees, per Chief Minister Manik Saha. Amid opposition criticism, Saha highlighted the increase in self-help groups and infrastructure development efforts, aiming to boost the state's GSDP and promote youth self-reliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:09 IST
The BJP-led government in Tripura has made significant strides in employment by appointing 19,742 regular employees over the past seven years, as stated by Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday.

Despite opposition claims of lack of recruitment, the government has continued to expand opportunities, with the cabinet recently approving the recruitment of 1,615 school teachers. Additionally, the government has focused on increasing the number of Self Help Groups, providing livelihood opportunities to women, and prioritizing youth self-reliance.

Looking towards the future, Saha emphasized the importance of infrastructure development to boost Tripura's GSDP, earmarking Rs 7,000 crore for this year's budget. He encouraged newly recruited engineers to innovate by leveraging modern technologies like AI and 5G, particularly given the state's challenging weather conditions that limit construction periods.

