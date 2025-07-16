Left Menu

Astronomical Discovery: The Birth of Rocky Planets in a Newborn Star System

Astronomers have captured the earliest moments of rocky planet formation around a young sun-like star, offering a groundbreaking glimpse into planetary genesis. The study, involving observations from NASA's Webb Telescope and ESO, reveals the birth of planets in action, confirming previously unseen steps in planet formation.

Updated: 16-07-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:11 IST
Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery, witnessing the initial stages of rocky planet formation surrounding a young, sun-like star. This offers an unprecedented glimpse at the birth of new worlds, akin to the beginnings of our solar system.

Led by Melissa McClure from Leiden Observatory, the international team utilized NASA's Webb Space Telescope and the European Southern Observatory in Chile. They spotted solid specks forming within the gas disk around the nascent star HOPS-315, uncovering crucial evidence in understanding planetary formation.

This research, published in Nature, shows the potential commonality between our solar system's origins and those developing elsewhere. The pursuit is ongoing to find similar planetary systems, possibly shedding light on the existence and formation of Earth-like planets across the universe.

