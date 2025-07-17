Potholes and Protests: The Road to Controversy in Bhopal

A road section in the Maharana Pratap Nagar area of Bhopal collapsed on Thursday amidst heavy rainfall, although fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident occurred near the board office intersection around noon.

In response to the cave-in, Bhopal Municipal Corporation chairperson Kishan Raghuvanshi labeled such incidents as 'natural' during periods of intense rain, emphasizing the consistent contention between asphalt and rain. Civic authorities quickly barricaded the area to prevent further risks.

The mishap prompted criticism from the opposition Congress party, with Congress chief Jitu Patwari and spokesperson Abhinav Baroliya attributing the occurrence to systemic corruption in road construction funded by kickbacks, an accusation they say is an ongoing issue across Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)