Delhi's Traffic Innovation: Signal-Free Corridors Revolutionize Commutes

In a bid to alleviate Delhi's notorious traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police have launched an ambitious pilot project aimed at transforming the 12-kilometre stretch from Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) to Rohini heliport into a signal-free corridor.

The project, currently underway in three phases, involves redesigning major intersections and introducing U-turn loops to facilitate smoother vehicular movement. Officials have already witnessed a transformation in the corridor's initial sections, with the elimination of several traffic signals in favor of strategic U-turns.

With commercial activity and market traffic being major contributors to congestion, authorities are hopeful that the success of this model will pave the way for similar initiatives across other gridlock-prone areas of the city, ultimately improving traffic flow and reducing travel times.

(With inputs from agencies.)