Delhi's Traffic Innovation: Signal-Free Corridors Revolutionize Commutes
Delhi Traffic Police pilot project aims to decongest the Netaji Subhash Place to Rohini heliport corridor by introducing U-turn loops and redesigning intersections. The project's success could extend to other areas. Major structural changes, including signal removals and new road verges, are part of the initiative.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to alleviate Delhi's notorious traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police have launched an ambitious pilot project aimed at transforming the 12-kilometre stretch from Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) to Rohini heliport into a signal-free corridor.
The project, currently underway in three phases, involves redesigning major intersections and introducing U-turn loops to facilitate smoother vehicular movement. Officials have already witnessed a transformation in the corridor's initial sections, with the elimination of several traffic signals in favor of strategic U-turns.
With commercial activity and market traffic being major contributors to congestion, authorities are hopeful that the success of this model will pave the way for similar initiatives across other gridlock-prone areas of the city, ultimately improving traffic flow and reducing travel times.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Truckers go on strike against e-challans in Maharashtra; 'mixed response', says transporters' body
Ensure swift, transparent resolution of public grievances: UP CM to officials
HC directs DJB to inspect areas getting contaminated water
HP CM inspects Hamirpur bus stand construction work
Ankur Aggarwal: Crafting Iconic Legacies, Inspiring Generations with Unmatched Grandeur