Delhi's Traffic Innovation: Signal-Free Corridors Revolutionize Commutes

Delhi Traffic Police pilot project aims to decongest the Netaji Subhash Place to Rohini heliport corridor by introducing U-turn loops and redesigning intersections. The project's success could extend to other areas. Major structural changes, including signal removals and new road verges, are part of the initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 20:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to alleviate Delhi's notorious traffic congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police have launched an ambitious pilot project aimed at transforming the 12-kilometre stretch from Netaji Subhash Place (NSP) to Rohini heliport into a signal-free corridor.

The project, currently underway in three phases, involves redesigning major intersections and introducing U-turn loops to facilitate smoother vehicular movement. Officials have already witnessed a transformation in the corridor's initial sections, with the elimination of several traffic signals in favor of strategic U-turns.

With commercial activity and market traffic being major contributors to congestion, authorities are hopeful that the success of this model will pave the way for similar initiatives across other gridlock-prone areas of the city, ultimately improving traffic flow and reducing travel times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

