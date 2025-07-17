Tragedy Beneath the Surface: Laborer's Life Lost in Sewer Line Collapse
In Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, a laborer died and another was trapped as soil caved in while they were working on a sewer line. The State Disaster Response Force and local police continued rescue operations, facing challenges from wet soil after heavy rain hampered their efforts.
Updated: 17-07-2025 23:36 IST
In a tragic incident in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh, a laborer lost his life and a colleague was trapped when the soil beneath their feet collapsed during sewer line construction.
The deceased, identified as Mahipal Baiga, was recovered five hours after the accident, which occurred around 1.30 pm. His colleague, Mukesh Baigha, was found but remained unresponsive as rescue efforts continued.
According to the local police, the challenge was intensified by wet soil due to recent heavy rains. The State Disaster Response Force and police are using heavy machinery to aid in the ongoing rescue operation.
