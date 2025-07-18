Exploring the Frontiers of Science: IVF Innovations, Quantum Breakthroughs, and Hidden Histories

In groundbreaking health news, eight children in the UK have been spared from hereditary diseases through a revolutionary three-person IVF technique, according to scientists from Newcastle University. This method transfers key components from the fertilized egg to a donor egg, although it's barred in the US.

Denmark is setting ambitious scientific goals, aiming to build the world's most powerful quantum computer. The Novo Nordisk Foundation and Denmark's Export and Investment Fund are investing 80 million euros into the QuNorth initiative, eyeing potential leaps in medicine and materials science.

Meanwhile, Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University have unearthed that plants communicate with insects through sound, a revelation published in the journal eLife. Additionally, archaeologists in Albania uncovered the oldest lake settlement in Europe, shedding light on early organized human communities.