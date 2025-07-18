Kenya and WMO Strengthen Climate Resilience with Early Warning Partnership

The Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), Celeste Saulo, led a high-level delegation to Kenya for bilateral discussions aimed at enhancing meteorological and climate services. The engagement was part of a two-day official visit to Nairobi, home to a WMO sub-regional office, and included a meeting with H.E. Dr. William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya.

Strengthening Climate Services and Infrastructure

During the discussions at State House Nairobi, both parties emphasized the pivotal role of meteorological data and early warning systems in building climate resilience. President Ruto underscored the nation’s ongoing commitment to sustainable development, stating, “Accurate data and early warning systems are essential for building climate resilience and achieving sustainable development. We are proud to contribute meaningfully to the global climate agenda and to play a critical role in our region.”

He further highlighted the need for modernization, noting Kenya’s aim to upgrade equipment and technical infrastructure through collaborative efforts involving the private sector, development partners, and WMO expertise. “We look forward to deepening this vital partnership for the benefit of our region and the world,” Ruto added in a post on X.

Kenya’s Leadership in Early Warnings for All (EW4ALL)

Kenya stands at the forefront of the Early Warnings for All (EW4ALL) initiative in Africa. Launched in May 2025, the initiative is part of a global campaign spearheaded by UN Secretary-General António Guterres to ensure that every person on Earth is protected by early warning systems by 2027. The campaign is especially urgent for Africa, where only 40% of the population currently has access to such systems, despite being one of the most climate-vulnerable regions globally.

An Early Warning for All Africa Action Plan has been devised, aligning with both the African Union’s Agenda 2063—"The Africa We Want"—and the Africa Climate Change Strategy. This strategic plan targets enhancing disaster preparedness, informing policy decisions, and supporting climate adaptation across the continent.

WMO's Commitment to Africa’s Climate Resilience

Celeste Saulo reaffirmed WMO’s dedication to strengthening Kenya’s meteorological services. “WMO is cognizant of the critical role of Meteorological services to any nation’s stability and growth,” she remarked. “It is essential that governments fully support their meteorological institutions to provide timely early warnings and climate services that inform critical decisions in agriculture, health, water, energy, and disaster management.”

The Secretary-General was joined by Thomas Asare, WMO Assistant Secretary-General, and a nine-member delegation for meetings with top Kenyan officials. The delegation emphasized WMO’s readiness to assist Kenya’s National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS) in delivering timely, accurate, and actionable weather and climate information.

Kenyan Leadership Voices Support

Hon. Dr. Deborah Mlongo Barasa, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry, recognized the strategic value of meteorological services. “The Government of Kenya recognizes the vital role played by meteorological services in disaster risk reduction, climate adaptation, and sustainable development,” she said. “We remain committed to strengthening these services to ensure no one is left behind.”

Dr. David Gikungu, Director of the Kenya Meteorological Department and Kenya’s Permanent Representative to WMO, echoed similar sentiments: “This visit affirms Kenya’s partnership with the WMO and our joint commitment to providing timely and accurate weather and climate information to all.”

Regional Engagement Continues

Following the Kenya visit, Celeste Saulo and the WMO delegation continued their mission in Ethiopia, home to the WMO’s Regional Office for Africa. The tour reflects WMO’s broader commitment to empowering African nations with the tools, data, and partnerships needed to face the growing challenge of climate extremes.

Outlook

As climate risks escalate in Africa—from droughts and floods to heatwaves and water scarcity—the role of timely meteorological services becomes ever more critical. Kenya’s strengthened partnership with the WMO signals a bold step toward safeguarding livelihoods and fostering a resilient future for the continent.