Congress Protests Against Sulabh Shouchalay Fee Hike

On Friday, Congress workers expressed their discontent over the recent hike in charges for Sulabh Shouchalay, a community toilet service, demanding that the decision be reversed.

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has reportedly approved an increase in the usage fee from Rs 6 to Rs 10, as claimed by Congress corporator Yogendra Singh Chauhan, known as Guddu. However, official orders are still pending.

During the protest, Chauhan highlighted Bhopal's high ranking in cleanliness surveys and criticized the increased cost of using a public toilet, noting it could encourage open defecation and tarnish the city's image. He urged authorities to reduce or eliminate the fee for better public access.

(With inputs from agencies.)