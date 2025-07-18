India's Monsoon Rainfall: A Tale of Extremes
India's monsoon season this year has seen a nine per cent increase in average rainfall, though distribution is unevenly spread. Some states, such as Jharkhand and Rajasthan, experienced significant surpluses, while others, notably in the northeast and south, face severe deficits. The monsoon is vital for agriculture and reservoir replenishment in India.
India is experiencing a monsoon season marked by a nine per cent increase in average rainfall compared to usual levels, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This figure, however, masks significant discrepancies across the country, with some regions receiving excessive rain while others face drought-like conditions.
States such as Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Ladakh have received 'large excess' rainfall, vastly surpassing normal patterns. For instance, Jharkhand recorded a 71 per cent increase, while Rajasthan saw a 116 per cent rise in its usual rain tally. Meanwhile, certain northeastern and southern areas grapple with deficits.
Flood conditions have emerged in states including Assam and Himachal Pradesh, where fatalities and economic losses are particularly acute. The IMD's May forecast anticipated above-normal rainfall for most regions, specifically excluding Ladakh, parts of Himachal, and the northeast. The monsoon's patterns remain critical for India's agriculture, affecting both livelihoods and GDP, and for maintaining vital water reservoirs.
