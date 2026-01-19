Left Menu

Two killed, six injured after a tractor overturns in Jharkhand's Khunti

PTI | Khunti | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:25 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:25 IST
Two killed, six injured after a tractor overturns in Jharkhand's Khunti
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and six others injured when a tractor they were travelling in overturned in Jharkhand's Khunti district on Monday, a police officer said.

Officer-in-Charge of Rania police station, Shyamal Shubhankar, told PTI that the villagers informed the police about the mishap at Nirsingh village.

The victims were identified as 55-year-old Gullu Banding of Raisom Tola and Mangal Surin (40), the officer said.

The OC said six others, including the tractor driver Birsu Badaik, sustained injuries and were rushed to the Community Health Centre in Rania.

The bodies will be sent to Sadar Hospital for post-mortem on Tuesday, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
2
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global
3
Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disrupt service in Minnesota

Christian leaders urge protection of worshippers' rights as protesters disru...

 Global
4
Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal ends

Motor racing-Mercedes to be F1's sole safety car supplier after Aston deal e...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026