Revolutionary Science and Ancient Discoveries Unveiled

Recent scientific breakthroughs include a three-person IVF technique saving children from genetic diseases, Denmark's plan to build the world's most powerful quantum computer, and the uncovering of Europe's oldest lake settlement in Albania. These advancements highlight a range of transformative achievements across various scientific fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:28 IST
In a groundbreaking development, scientists from Newcastle University have announced the successful use of a three-person IVF technique. This innovative method has spared eight UK children from hereditary diseases. The procedure involves transferring the mother's fertilized egg nucleus and the father's sperm nucleus into a healthy donor's egg. However, the technique remains banned in the United States.

Meanwhile, Denmark is on the path to technological supremacy with its ambitious project to host the world's most powerful quantum computer. The initiative, spearheaded by the Novo Nordisk Foundation and Denmark's state-owned credit fund, has secured an investment of 80 million euros. This cutting-edge technology promises unprecedented advancements in fields like drug discovery and materials science.

Archaeologists have made a historic discovery at Ohrid Lake in Albania, uncovering what is believed to be the oldest human settlement on a European lake. The settlement is thought to date back 8,000 years, revealing insights into early organized hunting and farming communities. The ongoing underwater excavation has involved meticulous recovery of wooden stilts that supported ancient homes.

