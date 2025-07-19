Boosting Fishermen's Fortunes: New MSP and Infrastructure Plans Announced

Efforts to establish a minimum support price (MSP) for fish procurement were highlighted by Urban Development Minister Rajesh Dharmani to improve economic conditions for fish farmers.

During a district-level fisheries awareness camp in Kutbaungand, Dharmani emphasized government initiatives such as royalty reductions and infrastructure development to bolster the fishing community.

A significant proposal includes a cable ferry project linking Naina Devi Temple with Baba Balak Nath Temple, with Rs 14 lakh sanctioned for its detailed report, reflecting ongoing commitment to regional development.

