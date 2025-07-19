Boosting Fishermen's Fortunes: New MSP and Infrastructure Plans Announced
The state government announces plans to fix a minimum support price for fish, benefiting farmers. Minister Rajesh Dharmani reveals measures including reduced fish royalty, providing shop spaces for fish sales, and a cable ferry project. Emphasis is also on food processing to increase fishermen's income.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Efforts to establish a minimum support price (MSP) for fish procurement were highlighted by Urban Development Minister Rajesh Dharmani to improve economic conditions for fish farmers.
During a district-level fisheries awareness camp in Kutbaungand, Dharmani emphasized government initiatives such as royalty reductions and infrastructure development to bolster the fishing community.
A significant proposal includes a cable ferry project linking Naina Devi Temple with Baba Balak Nath Temple, with Rs 14 lakh sanctioned for its detailed report, reflecting ongoing commitment to regional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Ukraine's drones damage power infrastructure in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says
UPDATE 2-Ukraine drones damage power infrastructure in Sergiyev Posad near Moscow, Russia says
BharatBenz Strengthens Construction Segment with All-New Construction and Mining Range to Power India's Infrastructure Boom
IRB InvIT Fund unitholders approve acquiring 100 pc stake in 3 SPVs from IRB Infrastructure Trust
Delhi zoo ramps up monsoon measures with infrastructure fixes, herbal solutions