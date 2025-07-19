Left Menu

Boosting Fishermen's Fortunes: New MSP and Infrastructure Plans Announced

The state government announces plans to fix a minimum support price for fish, benefiting farmers. Minister Rajesh Dharmani reveals measures including reduced fish royalty, providing shop spaces for fish sales, and a cable ferry project. Emphasis is also on food processing to increase fishermen's income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 19-07-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:39 IST
Boosting Fishermen's Fortunes: New MSP and Infrastructure Plans Announced
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts to establish a minimum support price (MSP) for fish procurement were highlighted by Urban Development Minister Rajesh Dharmani to improve economic conditions for fish farmers.

During a district-level fisheries awareness camp in Kutbaungand, Dharmani emphasized government initiatives such as royalty reductions and infrastructure development to bolster the fishing community.

A significant proposal includes a cable ferry project linking Naina Devi Temple with Baba Balak Nath Temple, with Rs 14 lakh sanctioned for its detailed report, reflecting ongoing commitment to regional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025