South Korea's Torrential Rains: Lives in Peril

Heavy rains in South Korea have caused flooding and landslides, resulting in 10 fatalities and leaving several missing. The adverse weather conditions began on Wednesday, primarily impacting southern and central regions, and shifted to northern areas by Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 07:21 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 07:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Heavy downpours swept across South Korea, resulting in catastrophic flooding and landslides that have claimed at least one life in Gapyeong county, according to Yonhap News.

The severe weather has been ongoing since Wednesday, leading to 10 confirmed deaths and eight missing persons, predominantly affecting the southern and central regions as of early Sunday.

The government reported that by Sunday morning, the relentless rain had moved north, intensifying concerns and devastation across these areas.

