South Korea's Torrential Rains: Lives in Peril

Heavy downpours swept across South Korea, resulting in catastrophic flooding and landslides that have claimed at least one life in Gapyeong county, according to Yonhap News.

The severe weather has been ongoing since Wednesday, leading to 10 confirmed deaths and eight missing persons, predominantly affecting the southern and central regions as of early Sunday.

The government reported that by Sunday morning, the relentless rain had moved north, intensifying concerns and devastation across these areas.

