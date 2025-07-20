Tragedy and Triumph: Massive Flooding Event in Texas Hill Country

The death toll from the catastrophic flash floods in Texas' hill country has stabilized at 135, with most casualties occurring in Kerr County. As the search for the missing entered its third week, three individuals remain unaccounted for, a significant decrease from the initial 100 reported missing.

Flooding wreaked havoc over the Fourth of July weekend, driven by the region's dry, impermeable soil. The Guadalupe River, particularly in Kerr County, bore the brunt of the devastation, with vacation cabins and youth camps obliterated. Camp Mystic, a historical Christian camp, suffered the tragic loss of at least 27 campers and counselors.

Amidst this tragedy, local officials face scrutiny regarding the effectiveness of their warning protocols as floodwaters rose. "This remarkable progress reflects countless hours of coordinated search and rescue operations," stated Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice, emphasizing the dedicated effort to bring hope during this challenging time.