Tsunami Alert in Kamchatka: Twin Earthquakes Shake Russian Peninsula

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a warning for Kamchatka Peninsula following two earthquakes, with the strongest measuring 7.4 magnitude. No casualties have been reported yet. The quakes pose a potential tsunami risk. In 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake in the region caused significant waves in Hawaii.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-07-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 13:29 IST
Tsunami Alert in Kamchatka: Twin Earthquakes Shake Russian Peninsula
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued an alert for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula following two significant earthquakes in the region. The strongest of the quakes registered a magnitude of 7.4 and occurred 144 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 20 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.

A preceding tremor, recorded just minutes earlier, measured 6.7 in magnitude. The German Research Centre for Geosciences confirms twin quakes striking near Kamchatka's coast early Sunday, with both quakes evaluated at 6.6 and 6.7 magnitudes at a depth of 10 kilometers.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the aftermath of these tremors. Historical context showcases Kamchatka's vulnerability, as a magnitude 9.0 quake in 1952 triggered destructive waves reaching Hawaii, though no fatalities resulted.

