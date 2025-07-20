Tsunami Alert in Kamchatka: Twin Earthquakes Shake Russian Peninsula
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued a warning for Kamchatka Peninsula following two earthquakes, with the strongest measuring 7.4 magnitude. No casualties have been reported yet. The quakes pose a potential tsunami risk. In 1952, a magnitude 9.0 quake in the region caused significant waves in Hawaii.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre has issued an alert for Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula following two significant earthquakes in the region. The strongest of the quakes registered a magnitude of 7.4 and occurred 144 kilometers east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 20 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey.
A preceding tremor, recorded just minutes earlier, measured 6.7 in magnitude. The German Research Centre for Geosciences confirms twin quakes striking near Kamchatka's coast early Sunday, with both quakes evaluated at 6.6 and 6.7 magnitudes at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the aftermath of these tremors. Historical context showcases Kamchatka's vulnerability, as a magnitude 9.0 quake in 1952 triggered destructive waves reaching Hawaii, though no fatalities resulted.
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- tsunami
- Kamchatka
- Russia
- Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
- Pacific
- Geological
- Tremor
- Quakes
- Seismic
ALSO READ
IAEA’s Educator Programme Strengthens Nuclear Science Outreach in Asia-Pacific
Strengthening Tides: Japanese Vessel Docks in Chennai, Boosting Indo-Pacific Bond
Diplomatic Shift: Marco Rubio's Strategic Indo-Pacific Visit
JCG 'Itsukushima' Strengthens Indo-Pacific Ties with Chennai Visit
Canada Strengthens Ties in Indo-Pacific