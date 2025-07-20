Left Menu

Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kamchatka Coast

A 7.4 magnitude earthquake hit near the Kamchatka coast in eastern Russia. Initial readings reported it as 6.7, but it was later revised to 7.4 by earthquake agencies. Tsunami warnings for Hawaii and Kamchatka were issued and later lifted. Waves of 60 cm were anticipated in the region.

Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Kamchatka Coast
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.4 has struck near the coast of the Kamchatka region in Russia's far east, according to several earthquake monitoring agencies.

The quake, originating off Kamchatka's east coast, occurred at a depth of 10 km shortly after a preceding tremor. Both the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) upgraded their initial reports to a 7.4 magnitude.

The U.S. Tsunami Warning Center initially placed the state of Hawaii under tsunami watch, but quickly canceled the alert. Russia's TASS news agency followed suit, reporting the cancellation of a tsunami warning for Kamchatka, as emergency services declared the region safe after expecting waves up to 60 cm to impact areas such as Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky.

