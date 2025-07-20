Karnataka's Kabini River Revamp: Tradition Meets Modernization

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a substantial Rs 32.25 crore investment for the renovation of the Kabini River dam. This initiative is part of broader efforts focusing on irrigation and regional development, which include a plan to create a garden akin to the Brindavan Gardens.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, present at the announcement, stated that dam repairs are a priority, pending the technical committee on dam safety's report. Following the recent damage incident at the Tungabhadra Reservoir, the government aims to implement the committee's safety recommendations promptly.

Further developments include proposals for a 'Kabini utsava' and 'Cauvery aarti' to harness tourism for employment. The government remains focused on water efficiency and reservoir safety amid ambitions for regional growth.

