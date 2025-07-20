Left Menu

Karnataka's Kabini River Revamp: Tradition Meets Modernization

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced a Rs 32.25 crore renovation project for the Kabini River dam, alongside various irrigation and development plans. Deputy CM D K Shivakumar emphasized prioritizing dam repairs statewide. Discussions include organizing a 'Kabini utsava' to boost tourism and employment in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:11 IST
Karnataka's Kabini River Revamp: Tradition Meets Modernization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced a substantial Rs 32.25 crore investment for the renovation of the Kabini River dam. This initiative is part of broader efforts focusing on irrigation and regional development, which include a plan to create a garden akin to the Brindavan Gardens.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, present at the announcement, stated that dam repairs are a priority, pending the technical committee on dam safety's report. Following the recent damage incident at the Tungabhadra Reservoir, the government aims to implement the committee's safety recommendations promptly.

Further developments include proposals for a 'Kabini utsava' and 'Cauvery aarti' to harness tourism for employment. The government remains focused on water efficiency and reservoir safety amid ambitions for regional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025