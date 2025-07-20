Tragic Accidents Strike Kanwar Pilgrims on Busy Highway

In a tragic series of events, two kawariyas were killed in separate road accidents on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The first accident occurred near Barla bridge when Abhishek (28) and his friend Manish Kataria, heading to Haridwar to collect Ganga water, collided with another motorcycle. Abhishek died while four others were injured.

In another incident, Anil (23) died near Saleempur bypass while traveling with Ghanshyam. Increased checking of commuters has been initiated on the Delhi-Dehradun highway to prevent further accidents during the Kanwar Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)