Tragic Accidents Strike Kanwar Pilgrims on Busy Highway

Two kawariyas lost their lives and eight others were injured in separate road accidents on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway in Uttar Pradesh. The pilgrims were traveling to collect holy Ganga water. Police have implemented increased security measures amidst the ongoing Kanwar Yatra to prevent further incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events, two kawariyas were killed in separate road accidents on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway, Muzaffarnagar district, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The first accident occurred near Barla bridge when Abhishek (28) and his friend Manish Kataria, heading to Haridwar to collect Ganga water, collided with another motorcycle. Abhishek died while four others were injured.

In another incident, Anil (23) died near Saleempur bypass while traveling with Ghanshyam. Increased checking of commuters has been initiated on the Delhi-Dehradun highway to prevent further accidents during the Kanwar Yatra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

