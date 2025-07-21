Typhoon Wipha: Devastation and Recovery Across Southeast Asia

Typhoon Wipha unleashed torrential rainfall on southern China on Monday, inciting dire warnings of landslides and flash floods. After the storm rattled Hong Kong, soaking regions such as Yangjiang and Zhanjiang in Guangdong province, the system continued moving inland.

Hong Kong experienced significant turmoil, with strong winds uprooting trees and crippling infrastructure. Although the typhoon weakened upon landfall, China's national forecaster warned of looming dangers as it progressed towards Vietnam, with regions bracing for intensified weather conditions.

Prompted by Wipha's anticipated arrival, Vietnam's coastal provinces initiated evacuation plans and grounded flights. The government emphasized concern, urging rapid coordination to safeguard citizens from anticipated floods and landslides brought on by the impending storm.