Left Menu

Typhoon Wipha: Devastation and Recovery Across Southeast Asia

Typhoon Wipha caused severe weather in southern China and Hong Kong, leading to flash floods, landslides, and disrupted transportation. Guangdong and other coastal provinces faced heavy rainfall and wind hazards. The storm weakened to a tropical storm but is expected to gain strength moving towards Vietnam, prompting emergency measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:42 IST
Typhoon Wipha: Devastation and Recovery Across Southeast Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Typhoon Wipha unleashed torrential rainfall on southern China on Monday, inciting dire warnings of landslides and flash floods. After the storm rattled Hong Kong, soaking regions such as Yangjiang and Zhanjiang in Guangdong province, the system continued moving inland.

Hong Kong experienced significant turmoil, with strong winds uprooting trees and crippling infrastructure. Although the typhoon weakened upon landfall, China's national forecaster warned of looming dangers as it progressed towards Vietnam, with regions bracing for intensified weather conditions.

Prompted by Wipha's anticipated arrival, Vietnam's coastal provinces initiated evacuation plans and grounded flights. The government emphasized concern, urging rapid coordination to safeguard citizens from anticipated floods and landslides brought on by the impending storm.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025