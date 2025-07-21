Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives in Basti
A devastating head-on collision between two motorcycles in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, led to the deaths of three kanwariyas. Victims Rajkumar and Akash died on Sunday, while Mahendra succumbed to injuries on Monday. Police are investigating the incident and have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.
In a tragic accident, three kanwariyas lost their lives following a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, as confirmed by local police on Monday.
Rajkumar and Akash, both in their late 20s, were pronounced dead late Sunday night, while Mahendra, 25, succumbed to his injuries the following day.
The unfortunate incident occurred as the individuals were traveling back to their villages. A formal investigation has been launched, with police filing an FIR and conducting postmortems on the deceased.
