Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives in Basti

A devastating head-on collision between two motorcycles in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, led to the deaths of three kanwariyas. Victims Rajkumar and Akash died on Sunday, while Mahendra succumbed to injuries on Monday. Police are investigating the incident and have sent the bodies for postmortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basti(Up) | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Motorcycle Collision Claims Three Lives in Basti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident, three kanwariyas lost their lives following a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district, as confirmed by local police on Monday.

Rajkumar and Akash, both in their late 20s, were pronounced dead late Sunday night, while Mahendra, 25, succumbed to his injuries the following day.

The unfortunate incident occurred as the individuals were traveling back to their villages. A formal investigation has been launched, with police filing an FIR and conducting postmortems on the deceased.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025