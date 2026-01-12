Tragic Collision: Family's Temple Visit Ends in Fatal Accident
A devastating accident occurred in Monipally where a car collided with a KSRTC bus, resulting in three deaths, including a child. The victims were locals returning from a temple visit. The incident is under investigation by Kuravilangadu police.
Updated: 12-01-2026 14:58 IST
India
- India
In a tragic road accident in Monipally, three people, including a child, lost their lives when their car collided with a KSRTC bus. The victims, identified as Suresh, his wife Ambili, and their son Arjith, were returning from a temple visit.
The collision occurred between 11 am and 11:30 am when their Maruti 800 lost control and slammed into the bus. All occupants were rushed to the hospital, where three succumbed to their injuries.
The Kuravilangadu police have launched an official investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the tragic accident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
