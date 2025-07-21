Left Menu

Tehran Shuts Down Amid Searing Heatwave

Due to extreme temperatures exceeding 40°C, Tehran's government offices, banks, and businesses will close on Wednesday. The government advises residents to stay indoors to conserve energy. This follows previous closures in summer 2023 and 2024 due to similar heat conditions.

Amid scorching temperatures, Tehran's government offices, banks, and businesses will shut on Wednesday, as reported by state-run media. The decision aims to manage energy use as heat soars above 40°C.

Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors, particularly during peak hours, to cope with the extreme heat conditions.

In recent days, Borazjan in the southern Bushehr province recorded the nation's highest temperature at 50°C, reinforcing the urgency for preventative measures.

