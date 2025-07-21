Tehran Shuts Down Amid Searing Heatwave
Due to extreme temperatures exceeding 40°C, Tehran's government offices, banks, and businesses will close on Wednesday. The government advises residents to stay indoors to conserve energy. This follows previous closures in summer 2023 and 2024 due to similar heat conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:15 IST
- Country:
- Iran
Amid scorching temperatures, Tehran's government offices, banks, and businesses will shut on Wednesday, as reported by state-run media. The decision aims to manage energy use as heat soars above 40°C.
Authorities have urged citizens to stay indoors, particularly during peak hours, to cope with the extreme heat conditions.
In recent days, Borazjan in the southern Bushehr province recorded the nation's highest temperature at 50°C, reinforcing the urgency for preventative measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomatic Détente: Russia's Role in Mediating Iran's Nuclear Disputes
Mystery and Tensions Rise Over Missing French Cyclist in Iran
Rescue Mission Triumph: Tamil Nadu Fishermen Return Safely from War-Torn Iran
Smriti Irani Returns as Tulsi for a New Era of Indian Television
Smriti Irani's Comeback: Tulsi Returns to 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'