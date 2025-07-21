Heavy Rainfall Alert for South Bengal: IMD Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a forecast on Monday for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several South Bengal districts. This comes as a low-pressure area is expected to form over the north Bay of Bengal, likely between July 23 to July 27.

Districts such as South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, and Hooghly are anticipated to experience significant rainfall during this period. The forecast indicates potential heavy rainfall in specific North Bengal regions, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, from July 25 to July 27.

Additionally, the IMD predicts light to moderate rain in all districts of West Bengal until July 27. Notably, Balurghat received the highest rainfall in the state over the past 24 hours, measuring 45 mm, according to the bulletin.