Delhi's Battle Against Pollution: A Breath of Fresh Air

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa highlights the city's improvement in air quality with 118 clean days recorded this year. The improvement is credited to active government measures. Plans for cloud seeding trials have also been announced as part of strategies to combat air pollution spikes.

Updated: 24-07-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 17:24 IST
Delhi has witnessed notable improvement in air quality, as revealed by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who announced that the national capital has experienced 118 days of satisfactory or moderate air quality this year.

Addressing the press, Sirsa attributed this improvement to the Delhi government's dedicated anti-pollution efforts, contrasting the current administration's approach to previous governments.

Looking ahead, Sirsa discussed plans for conducting cloud seeding trials in September and potentially in November-December, to address potential pollution spikes during those months.

