Elections will be held in free, fair environment: Nepal EC

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:00 IST
Nepal Election Commission on Monday said that the upcoming general elections will be held in a free, fair, and fear-free environment.

The Himalayan nation is set to witness the House of Representatives election on March 5.

In a public appeal made on the eve of the filing of nominations, Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari called for support from all sides and said that elections are the only alternative to elections.

He said that the polls will be held in a free, fair, impartial and fear-free environment.

Filing of nominations for the House of Representatives is being held from 10 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, with the election code of conduct already in effect since Sunday midnight, according to Election Commission sources.

Bhandari said that the nomination papers should be submitted within the stipulated time fixed by the commission, and after submission, the legal process, including investigation, will start.

''If a candidate who has to submit the nomination papers cannot reach the nomination venue, the law has already provided for filing of nominations through his/her legal representative. We have informed about this through various guidelines,'' he added.

The general elections in Nepal were necessitated after K P Sharma Oli resigned as prime minister on September 9, following violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

Sushila Karki, 73, became the interim prime minister on September 12 and on her recommendation, the president dissolved the House of Representatives and announced the election date.

