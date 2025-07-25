Tragic Collision in Gandhinagar: Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives

A tragic accident in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has left two people dead and three others injured when a speeding SUV collided with two two-wheelers and pedestrians. The incident occurred on a service road in the Randesan area on Friday morning and has raised concerns about reckless driving.

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty confirmed that the SUV driver appeared under the influence of an intoxicant. The speedy vehicle struck a motorcycle and pedestrians, resulting in the fatalities of Nitin Wheeler, 63, and Hansaben Vaghela, 56. Three other victims, including a woman, are receiving medical attention.

Eyewitnesses reported the SUV's erratic driving before it crashed. Locals apprehended the driver, who has been detained by police for a medical examination. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements as part of the ongoing investigation.