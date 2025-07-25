Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Gandhinagar: Reckless Driving Claims Two Lives

A speeding SUV collided with two two-wheelers and pedestrians in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, resulting in the death of two individuals and injuries to three others. The incident took place in the Randesan locality, where the driver, suspected to be under intoxicants, was driving recklessly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:56 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:56 IST
A tragic accident in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, has left two people dead and three others injured when a speeding SUV collided with two two-wheelers and pedestrians. The incident occurred on a service road in the Randesan area on Friday morning and has raised concerns about reckless driving.

Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty confirmed that the SUV driver appeared under the influence of an intoxicant. The speedy vehicle struck a motorcycle and pedestrians, resulting in the fatalities of Nitin Wheeler, 63, and Hansaben Vaghela, 56. Three other victims, including a woman, are receiving medical attention.

Eyewitnesses reported the SUV's erratic driving before it crashed. Locals apprehended the driver, who has been detained by police for a medical examination. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting witness statements as part of the ongoing investigation.

