Police Crackdown Uncovers Major Arms Smuggling Ring in Banmore

Five individuals were arrested and a cache of pistols and ammunition was seized in Banmore after police cracked down on an arms smuggling gang. The operation revealed a major illegal network involved in purchasing and selling firearms across regions, involving notorious criminals with prior records.

Updated: 14-01-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:57 IST
In a significant breakthrough, police arrested five individuals linked to a notorious arms smuggling syndicate in the Banmore area, according to official sources on Wednesday.

The arrests took place near Bhairav Mandir Mod, Sitapur Jakhoda, based on a police tip-off, uncovering a substantial cache of illegal arms including a dozen .32 bore pistols, 20 live cartridges, and eight magazines, valued at approximately Rs 3,78,000.

The operation, diligently executed by the team from Banmore police station, exposed a complex network that sourced firearms from Khargone and redistributed them for a profit in the Gwalior-Morena region, pointing to a broader criminal enterprise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

