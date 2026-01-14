Left Menu

Odisha Police Rescue Baby Sold Due to Financial Strain

In Bhadrak, Odisha, police rescued a one-month-old girl allegedly sold by her financially distressed parents for Rs 35,000. The child, recovered in Cuttack, was taken to a hospital and will be presented to the Child Welfare Committee. The parents reportedly sold her under loan repayment pressure.

  India

In a distressing incident, police in Odisha's Bhadrak district have rescued a month-old baby girl reportedly sold by her parents, who were under significant financial strain. The authorities took swift action, recovering the infant in Cuttack's Rajabagicha area.

The operation, led by Bhandaripokhari Police Station's inspector-in-charge Rajalakshmi Nayak, resulted in the baby being admitted to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital for a thorough medical examination. Officials stated that the Child Welfare Committee would review her case to determine if she should be returned to her family or placed in alternative care.

Further investigations revealed that the baby's father, Sipu Das, had accumulated debts from villagers and was unable to repay them, allegedly leading the couple to sell their daughter to a close relative for Rs 35,000. The situation emerged after a complaint from the baby's grandmother, prompting ongoing investigations.

