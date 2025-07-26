Brihadeeswara temple top priority: Union Minister Shekhawat

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said conservation and protection of the Brihadeeswara temple is a top priority.

Since the Chola-era temple here is a UNESCO world heritage monument, the government's commitment towards its conservation and protection is always highest on the priority, Shekhawat told reporters here. The government is continuously making efforts to make Thanjavur, one of the greatest tourist destinations, more tourist-friendly, he added. Later, speaking to PTI Videos in Ariyalur district, the Minister expressed confidence that following PM Modi's visit to the Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple, which is already attracting millions from across the world, would go on to attract millions more. On the arrangements for the PM's visit on Sunday, Shekawat said, ''it is all good.'' On July 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin honouring Rajendra Chola I, celebrating Aadi Thiruvathirai festival during a public event at Gangaikonda Cholapuram Temple.

The special celebration commemorates 1,000 years of the legendary maritime expedition of Rajendra Chola I to South East Asia and the commencement of the construction of the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram temple dedicated to Lord Shiva, a magnificent example of Chola architecture.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements and the Jayankondam Panchayat Union (under which Gangaikonda Cholapuram falls) advised villagers not to allow their cattle to roam around, especially near the venue of the prime minister's programme on July 27 and near the helipad at Ponneri area and nearby waterbodies. Meanwhile, Shivacharyas and Othuvamurhtys (specially trained gurus in Saivaite canons, the Panniru Thirumurai) from several temples across Tamil Nadu said they have gathered in Gangaikonda Cholapuram to accord the prime minister a grand welcome.

