West Bengal Braces for Torrential Monsoon Showers

The IMD forecasts heavy rainfall across West Bengal over the coming days, with some districts expected to experience torrential downpours. Fishermen are advised against venturing into the sea due to squally winds, while Kolkata anticipates light to moderate rain. Alipurduar reports the highest rainfall at 70 mm in 24 hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:53 IST
West Bengal is on high alert as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts torrential monsoon rainfall across the state. Several districts, including the sub-Himalayan areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, are expected to be affected by heavy rain until August 2.

The IMD has issued warnings for various parts of South Bengal, highlighting North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, and Nadia among others for potential heavy rainfall. Kolkata, meanwhile, is set to experience moderate downpours for the next several days.

Residents are urged to remain cautious as squally winds are expected along the coast, prompting an advisory for fishermen to stay ashore. Alipurduar's Kumargram recorded 70 mm of rain within a day, signaling the intensity of the ongoing weather pattern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

