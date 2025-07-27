Left Menu

Green Roing: A Grassroots Movement Honored by the Nation

The 'Green Roing' initiative in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley gained national spotlight after PM Modi praised it on 'Mann Ki Baat.' CM Pema Khandu celebrated this citizen-led environmental effort, which has improved waste management through recycling and sustainable practices. The movement is now recognized as a national inspiration.

Updated: 27-07-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:19 IST
Green Roing: A Grassroots Movement Honored by the Nation
In a moment of national acclaim, the citizen-driven 'Green Roing' initiative from Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh has been spotlighted by PM Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride in the movement's national recognition, emphasizing its grassroots origins.

Khandu lauded the local community's efforts in transforming Roing into an example of innovative solutions for cleanliness and environmental sustainability. He noted that achieving such a milestone demonstrates how real change begins at the community level, inspiring other towns to follow suit.

The initiative has tackled waste management challenges by turning recycled waste into a park and implementing daily garbage collection. The introduction of electric buses also marks a commitment to sustainable public transport. 'Green Roing' now stands as a model for similar efforts nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

