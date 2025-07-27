Green Roing: A Grassroots Movement Honored by the Nation

In a moment of national acclaim, the citizen-driven 'Green Roing' initiative from Lower Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh has been spotlighted by PM Narendra Modi during his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address. Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed pride in the movement's national recognition, emphasizing its grassroots origins.

Khandu lauded the local community's efforts in transforming Roing into an example of innovative solutions for cleanliness and environmental sustainability. He noted that achieving such a milestone demonstrates how real change begins at the community level, inspiring other towns to follow suit.

The initiative has tackled waste management challenges by turning recycled waste into a park and implementing daily garbage collection. The introduction of electric buses also marks a commitment to sustainable public transport. 'Green Roing' now stands as a model for similar efforts nationwide.

