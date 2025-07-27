Delhi Pledges Support for Displaced Slum Dwellers Amidst Railway Expansion

In a staunch commitment to the city's marginalized communities, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced her administration's intention to rehabilitate slum dwellers displaced by infrastructure projects. During a visit to a slum near Shalimar Bagh, slated for removal due to railway expansion, Gupta offered assurances to affected families.

Gupta condemned past administrations, criticizing them for neglecting the needs of slum residents for decades. She accused previous AAP and Congress governments of exploiting these communities as voter bases without initiating tangible improvements. Gupta argued for a paradigm shift, emphasizing the current administration's focus on integrating slum dwellers into Delhi's development narrative.

Beset with challenges from opposition parties, Gupta emphasized the government's $700 crore budget allocation for slum development as evidence of its commitment to economic justice. She stressed the importance of ensuring proper housing for displaced individuals, aiming to transform them into active participants in the capital's future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)