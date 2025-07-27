Left Menu

Delhi Pledges Support for Displaced Slum Dwellers Amidst Railway Expansion

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the plight of slum dwellers affected by railway expansion at Azadpur railway station. Gupta assured proper rehabilitation for eligible residents, criticizing previous administrations for neglect and promising investment in slum redevelopment to integrate them into Delhi's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 20:11 IST
Delhi Pledges Support for Displaced Slum Dwellers Amidst Railway Expansion
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a staunch commitment to the city's marginalized communities, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced her administration's intention to rehabilitate slum dwellers displaced by infrastructure projects. During a visit to a slum near Shalimar Bagh, slated for removal due to railway expansion, Gupta offered assurances to affected families.

Gupta condemned past administrations, criticizing them for neglecting the needs of slum residents for decades. She accused previous AAP and Congress governments of exploiting these communities as voter bases without initiating tangible improvements. Gupta argued for a paradigm shift, emphasizing the current administration's focus on integrating slum dwellers into Delhi's development narrative.

Beset with challenges from opposition parties, Gupta emphasized the government's $700 crore budget allocation for slum development as evidence of its commitment to economic justice. She stressed the importance of ensuring proper housing for displaced individuals, aiming to transform them into active participants in the capital's future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

Oxygen Supply Controversy at Jalandhar Hospital

 India
2
Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

Racing on Edge: Weather Woes at Belgian Grand Prix

 Global
3
Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

Gaza Aids: New Moves Amidst Famine Threat and Global Criticism

 Global
4
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025